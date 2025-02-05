Braves Michael Harris II Next to Join MLB Network's Top 100 List
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II became the latest member of the team to crack MLB Network’s Top 100 players for 2025. Harris clocked in at No. 67. He joined recently signed outfielder Jurickson Profar on the list, who is ranked No. 84.
He was also on MLB Network’s top-10 center fielder’s list. He ranked No. 3 on the fan list and ranked No. 4 on The Sheddar’s list.
Harris ranks as high as he does despite the overall lackluster numbers in 2024, which saw him miss two months with a hamstring injury.
However, his finish to the season left a strong impression. In September 2024, Harris slashed .316/.344/.579 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. To put it into greater perspective, that’s a 162-game pace of 50 home runs and 112 RBIs.
Perhaps it could be a sign of what’s to come in 2025. If Harris has a big breakout year, then his current spot in the top 100 could be underrating him.
FanGraphs has Harris performing at the level we at least got used to seeing in the first two seasons of his career. The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year is projected to finish with a slash line of .287/.334/.483 with 26 home runs, 81 RBIs and 171 hits. Those counting stats totals would all be career highs. It helps when he is projected to also play a career high 146 games.
So at the very least, a return to his typical form is expected. A bigger year has to be proven before it can be projected. That’s just the nature of these simulations that determine the projected stats. The past is all they have to go off of.
Still, being a top player at your position and across the league as a whole is great starting point.