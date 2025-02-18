Braves Michael Harris II Projected to Have Best Season on Team in 2025
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is expected to bounce back in a big way. FanGraphs projects him to lead all Braves players with a 5.0 WAR.
According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan, this projection is based on a combination of FanGraphs Steamer and ZiPS projections.
“After producing 8.6 WAR and a 125 wRC+ over his first two seasons, Harris regressed in 2024, missing time with a left hamstring strain and finishing with a 99 wRC+ and 2.0 WAR over 110 games. However, the 23-year-old’s 2025 projections -- 24 homers, 19 steals, a 124 wRC+ and 5.0 WAR -- portend a significant rebound.”
Harris is one of four Braves projected to have 4.0 WAR or better. The other three are right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., third baseman Austin Riley and starting pitcher Chris Sale.
This would be Harris’ second season with a 5.0 WAR or better if he has the season he’s projected to have. In his 2022 Rookie of the Year-winning season, he had a 5.2 WAR.
Along with the advanced stats, Harris finished the season with a slash line of .264/.304/.418 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. At first glance, it’s nothing to write home about, but it doesn’t point out his late-season surge.
In 43 games after returning from the Injured List, Harris slashed .283/.318/.506 with 11 of those home runs and 28 RBIs. We already got a preview of what could be coming. Even in his “down” year, he had a 3.2 WAR. Defense was a key reason behind his WAR given he slumped at times at the plate. But it’s a good indicator of the advanced numbers he could have if he has a big year at the plate.
Keep in mind, the Georgia native is only 24 years old. What is typically seen as a player’s prime years are still ahead of him. All he has to do is get a full season under his belt.