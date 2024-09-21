Braves Michael Harris II Leads Offensive Surge in Final Playoff Push
A few weeks ago, we stated that Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II would have to play a significant role down the stretch as the team’s leadoff hitter to make the playoffs.
He was the team's best offensive hitter on Thursday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds – bar none. Despite the 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday night, he kept the momentum going with another three-hit game.
While Atlanta’s ace, Chris Sale, notched the latest chapter in his NL Cy Young bid, Harris II caught fire against the Reds leading into the Marlins series. He led the offense with two home runs on Thursday.
In the team’s recent three-game series on the road against the Reds plus the opener against the Marlins, the star center fielder has been exceptional with his bat. He has nine hits, four home runs and six RBI.
Possibly the most important stat of the series against the Reds was that he also accounted for six runs. He added a run on Friday against the Marlins.
The past seven outings for 6-0 195-pound outfielder have been fruitful.
He boasts a .355 AVG (11-31) with nine runs and seven RBI with a staggering 1.142 OPS.
Ozzy Albies set to returned to the lineup on Friday, and posted an 0-5, but the top of the Braves order will be somewhat close to the same as the opening day lineup. The Braves are still missing two-big pieces in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley, but considering all the injuries the team has suffered this season, this is good news for the remainder of the season.
For manager Brian Snitker’s club, their Georgia native at leadoff hitter is coming into stride at the right time. The Braves find themselves two games out of a playoff spot with eight games to play. Max Fried will take the bump for Atlanta as every game is turning into must-win for the Braves.
Michael Harris II is doing his part.