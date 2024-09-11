Braves Michael Harris II Has Chance to Spearhead Late Playoff Push
The Atlanta Braves are fighting for their lives to make the Major League Baseball playoffs as a Wild Card team in the National League. As of Wednesday morning, they are in a gridlock with the New York Mets for the third and final wildcard position. They are also two games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and two and a half behind the San Diego Padres, who hold the top spot in the wildcard race.
With a strong pitching rotation led by NL Cy Young candidate Chris Sale carrying the club recently, the Braves are desperate for an offensive answer. The team does not need that much help in run support, but after not scoring more than five runs in the past eleven outings, the team is looking for someone to step up – consistently. The answer may lie in the outfield.
On Tuesday night, Atlanta’s star centerfielder, Michael Harris II, had an incredible night, blasting away two home runs and two RBI’s as the team’s fourth leadoff hitter of the season after the injury to second baseman Whit Merrifield.
For Harris II, he is now the tone-setter for a lineup that has struggled as of late. With talented hitters Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson behind him in the batting order, his job of getting on base is paramount.
Not only does he make opposing pitchers think he is a potential stealing threat when on base, but the Braves are a better team when he plays at a high level this season. The team has an 8-2 win/loss record whenever the 6-0 195-pound centerfielder hits a home run in a contest. Not only are they a better team with him on the basepaths and homering, but his defense also speaks for itself.
His return to the team after missing over two months due to a hamstring injury has been productive, and with just 17 games remaining in the regular season for the Braves, the time for him to step up is now. He has done so before, and it does not have to be in a big way – but just enough to give his fellow batters a chance to generate runs at a more efficient rate.