Braves Game vs Nationals Postponed, Make-Up Date Announced
The Atlanta Braves matchup against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday has been postponed. The game will be made up with a doubleheader that is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 16.
It will be a day-night doubleheader, meaning you'll need seperate tickets for each game instead of one. This is the first game the Braves have had postponed this year.
AJ Smith-Shaver was scheduled to pitch on Wednesday and it's been reported that he will be moved back a day to pitch the series finale. According to MLB.com's Paige Leckie, Chris Sale will be moved to Friday. He will get the ball to start the Braves home series against the San Diego Padres.
This has yet to be updates on the Braves schedule. No other starters have been penciled in for Saturday's and Sunday's games.
With the recent stretch of games, the extra day to breathe could be helpful to the Braves. They went from 17 straight days in a row with a game and now they get two off-days in three days.
The Braves fell to the Nationals, 5-3, on Tuesday in the series opener. They faced off in Atlanta last week, and the Braves took three of four. The Braves took two of three against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend to get to over .500 for the first time this season.