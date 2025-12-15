Braves Announce Change to Date of Opening Day

For those looking to attend opening day for the Atlanta Braves, you're going to need to adjust your calendar. The team announced that the opener against the Kansas City Royals has been moved back one day to Friday, March 27. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

No specific reason was given along with the announcement. It serves as a reminder that when they say times and dates are subject to change, it can happen at any time.

It was originally set to be the day before, on Thursday, March 26. There would have been a day gap between the opener and the remainder of the opening series. The original plan isn't unheard of. It allows MLB to spread out the opening games. However, this move puts the series on a normal schedule.

As part of the announcement, it was mentioned that there would be postgame fireworks. This is park of the normal Friday night route on the Braves' home game schedule. A three-game series with the Athletics will round out the first home stand of the season.

The Braves will get to start the season on home field after they had the first seven games of last season on the road. They went 0-7, so perhaps the comfort of home will go a long way to helping them start the season on the right cleat.

A presale for opening day tickets will start on Jan. 15. More details were said to be coming soon.

For more information on key dates related to the Atlanta Braves 2026 schedule, you can check those out here.

