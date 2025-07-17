Braves No. 15 Prospect Earns DSL All-Star Selection
The top Atlanta Braves' 2025 international prospect signee has added a minor league All-Star selection to his resume. According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, outfielder prospect Diego Tornes is heading to the Dominican Summer League All-Star Game.
The DSL All-Stars from National League teams will take on DSL All-Stars from American League teams on Sunday, July 20.
Through 29 games of his minor league career, he's batting .289 with a .821 OPS with five doubles, five triples and 11 RBIs with the DSL Braves. He hasn't hit a home run, but the 10 extra-base hits have netted him a .421 slugging. He's also drawn 20 walks along with his 33 hits for an on-base percentage of .400.
The switch-hitter signed with the Braves at the start of the international signing period in January for just under $2.5 million. He's considered to be one of the top players joining the professional ranks from the 2025 player pool, possessing all five tools.
He was rated as the No. 5 international prospect on FanGraphs and the No. 15 prospect on MLB.com. He left Cuba at 13 years old in 2021 and trained at the Alex Sanchez Academy in the Dominican Republic.
At 17 years old, the size is already there at 6-foot-2. It's all about working on his craft.
On the 20 to 80 scale, his overall score is a 55, making him an above-average player. His power is scored at a 60, giving it a “plus’ rating. Tornes' arm and defense are considered “plus” stuff, with gold-glove caliber potential.
The Braves have a long history of success with international outfielder prospects from Andruw Jones in the 1990s and early 2000s to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the current day.
As of the publishing of the article, Tornes is the No. 15 prospect in the Braves system and is expected to reach the Majors in 2030.
The Dominican Summer League is a Rookie ball equivalent of the Florida Complex League, which hosts the FCL Braves team in North Port, Fla.