Braves No. 4 Prospect to Pitch Saturday, Sale Set for Rehab Assignment
The Atlanta Braves have made the expected decision for the first game of the doubleheader against the Marlins on Saturday. Manager Brian Snitker said that No. 4 Hurston Waldrep will return to get the start.
Erick Fedde is already slated to pitch the second game at 7:15 p.m., so by default, Waldrep will take the first game at 1:15 p.m. It will be the first time he's pitched since the MLB Speedway Classic on Sunday.
Snitker had alluded to the likelihood of his call-up earlier in the week, so this just confirms the intention.
The Braves will take advantage of the extra roster spot for a doubleheader to get another rotation arm in. Because of the doubleheader, the team is tasked with figuring out starters for five games over four days. This task comes without any rest after the three games against the Brewers earlier in the week.
Waldrep came to the rescue during the MLB Speedway Classic after multiple rain delays cost the Braves the chance to use both Spencer Strider and Austin Cox.
After getting up at 5 a.m. to drive up to Bristol, Tenn., he gave the Braves 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four. He looked composed. His delivery was consistent, and his splitter was lethal. All four of his punch-outs came on that pitch.
According to the Fox broadcast, it was the longest relief outing from a Braves pitcher in six years. In the effort, he earned his first career win as well.
Waldrep had had doubts surrounding his ability to contribute all season, and he both finally silenced them and earned another start in the big leagues.
Sale Heading to Gwinnett for Rehab Start
Following his successful live batting practice session on Thursday, Snitker said that Sale would head to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday for his first rehab start. This could line him up with rejoining the rotation once he’s eligible to be activated the following week.
It could depend on how stretched out he needs to be before the Braves feel he’s ready to come back. He threw 30 pitches in two “innings” during his live batting practice. He’ll likely get 50 to 60 pitches in his rehab start.
Realistically, he could be back after one start and slowly build back up with each start. In the end, it’s not an arm problem, so it’s just him getting reconditioned after having to sit for a month without throwing.