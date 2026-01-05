Report Affirms Braves Interest in Brewers All-Star Starting Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves continue to show interest in a potential trade for an All-Star starting pitcher. According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, the Braves have expressed interest in Milwaukee Brewers right hander Freddy Peralta.

Along with the Braves, the Dodgers, Red Sox and "some low-revenue clubs" are also interested. How far along any of these teams are in discussions for Peralta was not included in the report by The Athletic. What was added was that a major-league-ready starting pitcher would be part of the desired return.

This isn't the first time there have been murmurs of the Braves being interested in acquiring this arm. Last month, Atlanta Braves on SI had heard that the Braves would be interested in trading for Peralta, should they not be able to sign a free-agent starter.

What we know, at least as of last month, is that the Braves would likely have to give up two pieces in a deal for Peralta. From what we heard at the time, the Brewers would prefer to acquire JR Ritchie as one of those pieces, while the Braves would prefer to give up Hurston Waldrep. One more player, along with one of those afformentioned pitchers, would be part of the trade. It doesn't appear that both would be involved in one package.

Based on this latest update, Waldrep would be the more logical piece to send off. While Ritchie is close to MLB-ready, Waldrep has reached the majors and has had success at that level. Keep in mind, this is an attempt to connect the dots based on a previous report and a new report.

Given that the last update was a month ago, who the Braves could be willing to move or hang on to could have potentially changed. Any other name that could potentially be part of this deal is unknown at this time.

Where the Braves stand with any of their potential additions is currently unclear. There has been plenty of speculation, including some involving Peralta. However, there have been few actual rumors or reports.

However, should they hypothetically get a deal done for Peralta, there is one more stipulation that would likely be needed. That would be that Peralta is ready to sign an extension. The Braves don't appear keen on giving up a top prospect for only one guaranteed year of the All-Star. They need to know they have him for multiple years.

That was the situation based on what we heard last month. Whether or not the Braves need Peralta to want to sign an extension could have changed during that time. We'll know for sure in due time.

If they land Peralta, they would certainly add a win-now piece to the starting rotaion. He was an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025 and finished fifth in Cy Young voting in the National League. He had a career-best 2.70 ERA in a career-high 33 starts.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI