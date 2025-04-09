Braves Pitching Acquisition Reports, Thompson Optioned
The Atlanta Braves will have their latest addition to the bullpen available for Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
They annouced they have added right-handed pitcher Rafael Montero to the active roster and have option Zach Thompson to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
Montero was acquired by the Braves, along with cash considerations, Tuesday night from the Houston Astros in exchange for a player to be named later.
The cash coming in will cover a majority of Montero's $11.5 million salary.
Montero pitched for the 2021 Houston Astros team that the Braves ultimately beat in the World Series. However, he didn't appear in the postseason that year. He missed time due to right shoulder discomfort.
He would become a pivotal part of the bullpen when the Astros won it all the following year. He had a 1.93 ERA in 10 postseason appearances in 2022.
During his career, the 34-year-old reliever has a 4.71 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, an 87 ERA+ and 464 strikeouts in 466 1/3 innings pitched.
Tuesday night, Snitker said he liked Montero for his experience.
"He was a big part of the bullpen for a while," manager Brian Snitker said. "They said he had been throwing the ball pretty well. He's got experience in those situations. It's just about getting him back to being himself."
The Braves selected Thompson's contract on April 1 to add him to the big league staff. This move corresponded with right-hander Jesse Chavez being designated for assignment.
However, he never appeared in a regular-season game for the team. He made two appearances in Spring Training, finishing with a 1.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in nine innings pitched.
The bullpen has started to settle in over the last few games, with Tuesday night seeing a highlight performance. Since the start of the Dodgers series, the Braves bullpen has a 2.49 ERA. Montero can be seen as reinforcing an already improving staff.