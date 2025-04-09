Braves Acquire More Pitching Depth In Deal with Astros
The Atlanta Braves made the move to acquire more pitching depth. They announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Rafael Montero and cash considerations from the Houston Astros in exchange for a player to be named later.
Montero made three appearances this season for the Astros before being moved. He’s pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five.
During his career, the 34-year-old reliever has a 4.71 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, an 87 ERA+ and 464 strikeouts in 466 1/3 innings pitched.
The Braves will be tasked with seeing how to make the most of this acquisition. The bullpen has had its struggles this season. As a unit, they have a 4.71 ERA. While certain pitchers have inflated this number, it’s cost them a few games.
They have their track record of reviving careers of older arms, but he has to pan out quickly with the Braves being 1-8 heading into Tuesday.
They’ve already rotated through a few options this season. Héctor Neris was designated for assignment after two appearances during the Padres series. Jesse Chavez made one appearance and was back in the minor leagues.
Mainstays have struggled at times as well. Closer Raisel Iglesias gave up a walk-off home run to Shohei Ohtani. That same night, Daysbel Hernandez put the two runners on base that would eventually tie the game ahead of the walk-off.
Aaron Bummer has allowed an earned run in two of his three appearances so far this year.
A few arms need to get settled in this season, but a new face that makes an impact immediately would help, too.