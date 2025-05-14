Braves Pitching Staff Placed Middle of Pack in Recent Ranking
The Atlanta Braves pitching staff was one of the best in baseball a year ago. However, it's slumped a bit this year. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller ranked MLB's pitching staff and ranked the Braves right in the middle at No. 15.
He admitted that in theory, with certain named unavailable and other struggling, this seems gernerous on the surface.
"With Spencer Strider and Reynaldo López each making just one five-inning appearance thus far while Raisel Iglesias has been a mess in the ninth inning, you might think it's a misprint that Atlanta landed in the top half," Miller wrote.
However, other arms stepping up or regaining their consistency have helped. For the starting rotation, he pointed to Chris Sale looking more like himself, Spencer Schwellenbach more or less remaining a solid talent and the rise of AJ Smith-Shawver. Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder sit out for this evaluation.
None of the relievers got any specific notes either. Miller just said the "non-Iglesias regulars" were looking good.
Daysbel Hernández and Dylan Lee have been standout relievers all year. The two combine for a 1.96 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. Pierce Johnson hasn't allowed a run in his last 10 outing, and Aaron Bummer has a 1.69 ERA in his last eight appearances.
A stronger start likely would have given them a boost in this ranking. It also doesn't help that certain pitchers aren't on the team anymore - specifically a domanint Max Fried - which exacerbates the problem of having injured mainstays. However, if it makes anyone in Braves Country feels any better, Fried is more of a saving grace on the Yankees than leading the charge of a dominant staff.
The Yankees staff is ranked 11th and it's absolutely being held up by the addition of Fried. Miller called any starter in the Bronx not named Fried or Carlos Rodón taking the mound "an adventure." At least the Braves rotation isn't getting that label.
All things considered, a middle ranking is fitting for now. The incosistencies and injuries hold as much weight as the recent stronger outings had by the staff. If they keep up the stronger showings, a reevaluation can be had.