Braves Predicted to Acquire All-Star SS in Early Deadline Prediction
The Atlanta Braves’ offseason isn’t finished yet, and predictions for the trade deadline are already starting to emerge.
Bleacher Reports’ Tim Kelly is projecting in his way-too-early deadline predictions that the Braves will acquire Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette at the trade deadline. No prediction for what the Braves would give up was included.
The shortstop position is the weakest link in the Braves infield and, in theory, Bichette would be an upgrade.
“For now, it appears that the Braves will go into 2025 with Orlando Arcia as their shortstop,” Kelly wrote. “While Arcia is a pretty solid defender, the former All-Star posted an underwhelming .625 OPS in 2024. Arcia can play his way out of the Braves being in the market for someone like Bichette, but he has his work cut out.”
Bichette is entering his final year before reaching free agency, so unless the Braves sign him to an extension, he’d be just a rental. However, Kelly argues the acquisition would help the Braves push for a championship.
“It's unclear whether Bichette would be a long-term piece in Atlanta or just a rental, but either way, his addition would help them to compete both to win the NL East and to make a deep playoff run.”
Kelly acknowledged too that Bichette would need to bounce back and become the star we had become familiar with. In his current state, a Bichette trade could be a wash for both sides.
Bichette is coming off the worst season of his career. He slashed .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBIs across 81 games. The multiple injuries he dealt with were responsible for the lack of production from the two-time All-Star.
The Braves wouldn’t get the shortstop they need and the Jays wouldn’t get the return they want because of these numbers.
We can overlook his $17.5 million salary for now since that’s not as much of an issue by the deadline. The Braves don’t suddenly have to pay all of it.
Either way, this prediction is typical.
This isn’t the first time the Braves have been predicted to acquire Bichette in some fashion. Bleacher Report also predicted that he would be traded to Atlanta in the offseason in exchange for left-handed prospect Cam Caminiti.
The injury risk stands out as a major concern when acquiring Bichette. This is because of the cost to acquire him and the injury bug that has already gone around the Braves clubhouse. A healthy Bichetter coming off a strong season is one thing. A year in which he had the issues that he did is another.
However, since this is a deadline acquisition, it’s easier to keep an open mind. Seven months is a long time to see new scenarios develop.
Bichette could be healthier this year and return to form. In that case, going after him for a playoff push would be an excellent move.