Atlanta Braves Suggested to Make Absurd Trade to Acquire Shorstop
It’s officially a new year, and the Atlanta Braves are in the home stretch of the offseason. They still need an addition or two to bolster the roster. Even though it’s no longer a priority, they could use a new shortstop.
Because of this need, the Braves were suggested as the best landing spot for Toronto Blue Jays all-star Bo Bichette. This isn’t a new suggestion, but the trade proposal to acquire him raises some eyebrows. In this proposal by Bleacher Report, the Braves would ship off prospect Cam Caminiti.
Bleacher Report ranks him as the Braves’ no. 4 prospect and MLB.com ranks him as their top prospect.
The logic of this trade is there. The Braves have plenty of pitching prospects and need a shortstop. But this just isn’t the best way to go about it.
The Braves just drafted Caminiti in the first round back in July. He’s their top lefty arm in a right-handed heavy prospect pool. In total, the Braves have six lefties in their top 30 prospects compared to 16 righties.
It would make more sense to flip a righty, an asset that represents six of their top 10 prospects. Caminiti is the only lefty in their top 10.
Bichette is coming off the worst season of his career. He slashed .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBIs across 81 games.
Injuries are the culprit behind a weak performance. But whether it’s his right quad, right calf or right knee, his injuries have become a concern the last couple seasons.
If he were coming off any other season of his career, it would be a justifiable move, especially if you knew he would sign an extension. But he’s a free agent after next season. He’s going to make about $17.5 million in 2025.
There is a lot of risk here with what could be an expensive injury-prone rental. I have written previously that the Braves should avoid acquiring Bichette for these very reasons.
The Braves have dealt with enough injuries. They don’t need to flip one of their best talents in the pipeline in order to add to the headache.