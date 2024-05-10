Braves Put Win Streak on the Line in Citi Field Versus the New York Mets
The Atlanta Braves are SO back.
After a disastrous 1-5 West Coast road trip, Atlanta swept the Boston Red Sox thanks to phenomenal pitching performances from Reynaldo López and Chris Sale and offensive support from designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who now leads all of baseball in both home runs (12) and RBIs (38) after hitting two longballs on Wednesday.
The Braves are looking to keep the winning streak going on the road in tonight’s series opener as they send Charlie Morton to the mound to face off with the division rival New York Mets and tonight’s starter Jose Quintana.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets on Friday, May 10th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
LF Jarred Kelenic
CF Michael Harris II
C Travis d’Arnaud
SS Orlando Arcia
Morton’s 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA in his six starts, having struck out 33 and walked 13 in his 36 innings pitched on the season. He’s looking for revenge from his last outing against New York, coming on April 8th of this year, when he took a no-decision after allowing four runs (all earned) in 5.2 innings. Watch for DH J.D. Martinez in this one - he’s batting .371 off of Morton in 35 career at-bats with a homer.
Here's the Mets lineup:
LF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
DH J.D. Martinez
2B Jeff McNeil
CF Harrison Bader
3B Brett Baty
C Tomas Nido
Quintana’s familiar with Atlanta, having already faced the Braves once this season. On April 11th, he went 5.1 innings against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four in a Mets blowout victory. There’s several Braves hitters who must be salivating at the thought of this matchup: Ozzie Albies has a .538 average and 1.725 OPS with two homers off of Quintana (in thirteen at-bats), while Adam Duvall has a .400 average and 1.625 OPS in ten at-bats and Marcell Ozuna has a .458 average and 1.186 OPS in twenty-four at-bats.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets on Friday, May 10th
Today’s series opener is slated for a 7:10 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports Southeast, while the Mets are on SNY. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv, which is free all weekend for Mother's Day.
If you’d rather just listen, the Mets radio broadcast is available on WCBS 880 & WINZ 92.3 FM HD2 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.