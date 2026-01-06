Braves Set to Sign Two Key International Prospects When Window Opens

The Atlanta Braves have their international prospect signings in mind for when the window opens to make the move. According to Baseball America, shortstop Jose Mañon and outfielder Starling De La Cruz are expected to be bound for the Braves organization.

These two names are expected to be the team's two biggest signings among international prospects, according to Baseball Prospectus' Gaurav. Both are likely to sign for less than $1.5 million, less than what they would normally shell out for a major prospect signing.

Mañon is the 15th-ranked international prospect according to MLB.com. He brings multiple tools to the table that are rated a 55 (above average) on the 20-to-80 scale: his contract, power and speed. According to his prospect, he brings "a high contact rate and aggressive presence into the box."

However, his defense and his arm also have solid ratings at a 50 each. With considered a player who needs to put the work in to stick at shortstop because of his arm strength. However, they think with said work, he can build up more arm strength.

During the action he saw in the Amateur Scouting League in 2024, he went 8-for-26 (.308) with seven RBIs across nine games in that campaign.

Guarav was able to muster some information on De La Cruz, who has less information available on him.

De La Cruz is considered to have plus contact and a good approach that includes noteworthy pitch and strike zone recognition. Along with being able to hit the ball hard, he’s notably athletic and brings strong defense to center field. A comparison that has been made for his speed and power has been Michael Harris II, showing he has a good ceiling.

Other players are expected to surface as potential signings as we approach the signing window. The expectation is that the Braves will sign more lower-ranked prospects. The impression being made here is that they'll be trying to maximize international bonus pool money.

Whoever comes in has a chance to be a top-30 prospect early on. The Braves' farm system, while good at developing talent, is still known for being thin and ranked near the bottom of the MLB rankings. Most of their top talent is pitching, so targeting talent on the position-play side is a logical move.

The international signings window opens on Jan. 15. Top names are expected to sign at the jump, as they typically do each year. Last year, the highlight signings for the Braves was outfielder Diego Tornes. He's now the No. 14 prospect in the system.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI