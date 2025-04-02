Braves Reach Another Historic Low in Loss to Dodgers
The Atlanta Braves find themselves in the loss column once again, falling to the Dodgers 3-1. They’re now 0-6 on the season. This is the sixth time since 1901 that the Braves have lost their first six games and the fourth time since they moved to Atlanta in 1966.
None of those seasons ended well for the Braves. At best, the Braves finished 81-80 in 1980. At worst, they lost 106 games in 1988. Their most recent 0-6 start in 2016 - that grew into an 0-9 start -was en route to a 93-loss season.
While the Braves have never made the playoffs after a 0-6 start, they aren’t entirely without hope from history. Three teams that have started 0-6 have gone on to make the playoffs. The most recent example is the 2011 Tampa Bay Rays.
So, what you’re saying is there’s a chance. Technically, yes. That Rays team was even 1-8 to start the season and rallied. It can still get worse and still get better.
Pitching got the job done in this loss. If a team allows only three runs, they should be able to win. They scored just their second run dating back to the second game of the regular season. Once again, they went hitless with runners in scoring position. Tuesday night, they went 0-for-6.
For the entire season, they’re 1-for-34 with runners in scoring position. It is getting that bad.
These offensive stats are wedged in for a reason.
Had the Braves been able to return the favor offensively when the pitching staff allowed three runs or fewer, so far they’d be 2-4 to start the season. That’s still not good, but it’s that much better. Even in a 162-game season, that makes a world of difference.
Instead of just three examples of teams making the playoffs, there are 67 examples. Sixteen of those teams won the World Series, including the Braves earlier this decade.
Maybe if everything clicks Wednesday, they can take that win back to home field, reset and get back on track. But baseball history is an indicator, they are seriously low on time.
Twenty-nine teams have started 0-7 all-time, and none made the playoffs. Only two of them even finished above .500.
Should the Braves wish to make history, it’s now or never.