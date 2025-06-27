Former Braves Coach Ron Washington Won't Return This Season to Manage Angels
Former Atlanta Braves third base coach and Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington won't return to his duties this season, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum. Bench coach Ray Montgomery will remain as interim manager.
According to Blum, Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke with Washington "a few times" on Friday. Word is that the news they got was relatively “fortunate.”
Minasian reportedly said Washington knows what he needs to do to get healthy.
The specific condition that Washington is battling has yet to be disclosed to the public. The Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna reported that Washington had not felt well for a few days leading up to the decision.
It was announced last week that Washington would be stepping away due to an undisclosed health problem. This continues to be a developing story with more information still to come.
Washington was the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves from 2016 to his departure to Anaheim after the 2023 season. He won his first World Series ring with the team in 2021. He became the Angels' manager in 2024. The Angels have seen significant improvement in the win column up to this point in year two, sitting at just under .500 (36-38) at the time of Washington taking a leave of absence. They sat two games back from a playoff spot and six games back from first in the American League West at that time.
The Angels now sit at 40-40 on the season and a game back of a playoff spot.
Previously, Washington was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014. The Rangers won the American League pennant in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2010, falling short of a title in both.