Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. Reveals How His Game Could Change After Injury
Atlanta Braves all-star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is recovering from his second ACL surgery. Instead of being on the diamond helping his team push for a postseason berth, he’s healing on the bench.
It’s not unfamiliar territory for him, he had to sit back and watch the Braves win a World Series with him sidelined in 2021.
All he can do is prepare for a healthy 2025 season. Part of that is knowing what to focus on during that preperation.
“I think going into next season, I’m just gonna try to be a little more patient than the last go around,” Acuna said via a translator. “After having undergone both of these surgeries that have obviously taken a big toll, I’m just gonna be patient.”
Part of this patience could see Acuna change his approach. After two surgeries, one on each knee, something has to change. He might have to prioritize certain tools over others.
“I’m really gonna try and focus on my hitting, my fielding, anything that I can to help the team win,” Acuna said. “In regards to running and stealing those bases, I don’t know if I’ll be able to steal the 40 or 50 bags as easily. I don’t know how that’s gonna play out in the future.”
Even if he’s no longer the prolific base stealer that helped earn him an MVP in 2023, Acuna brings incalculable value with his bat.
In his MVP season, Acuna batted .337 with a 1.012 OPS, 41 home runs and 106 RBIs. Take away the 73 stolen bases, and those are still MVP-caliber stats.
Acuna started this season slow like everyone else on the team. However, he was beginning to look more like his usual self again just before his injury. In his final eight games of 2024, Acuna was hitting .290 with an .849 OPS and four extra-base hits.
It’s not his MVP numbers, but it’s on par with his career stats: a .289 batting average and a .904 OPS.
The Braves have once again found a way to make a playoff push despite his absence. But undoubtedly, a healthy Acuna would have made a difference this season. The Braves’ team .726 OPS is middle of the pack in MLB - a far cry from the league-leading .845 OPS just last season.
The Braves aren't a game back from a playoff spot with Acuna in the lineup. Their ticket to the postseason is likely already punched. It doesn't matter if he's stealing bases fewer bases. His bat is that good. Yes, he's only one bat in the lineup. However, this is a case where that extra big bat makes a world of difference.