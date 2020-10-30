The Atlanta Braves went 19-11 (.633) in Atlanta this season, the club’s best home record since going 56-25 (.691) in 2013.

The team’s .633 home winning percentage was the ninth best since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966.

The Atlanta-era record was set by the 1996 team, with a 56-25 (.691) mark...The 1998, 1999, 2010 and 2013 all matched the mark.

The overall franchise record is held by the 1877 Boston Red Stockings, who went 27-5 (.844) at home.

Over their last 50 home games, the Braves have gone 35-15 (.700), a stretch that dates to August 17, 2019, when the club began a franchise modern-era record 13-game home winning streak.

The Braves went 9-1 in series openers at home, and finished 6-2-2 in their 10 home sets.

Brian Snitker completed his 44th season in the Braves organization in 2020, and his fourth full campaign as the Braves manager...Snitker took over on an interim basis on May 17, 2016, before being named Atlanta’s manager on October 11, 2016...Snitker joined the organization as a non-drafted free agent in 1977.

Snitker is 353-317 (.527) at the major league level and was named NL Manager of the Year in 2018... He was a finalist for the award last season.

Snitker managed for 20 seasons in the minor leagues, compiling a 1,301-1,309 (.498) record, while five of his clubs advanced to postseason play...He was named Manager of the Year twice while in the minor leagues, winning the award in 1999 and 2000 with Single-A Myrtle Beach.

Snitker is the first manager in franchise history to take the team to the postseason three times in his first four full seasons.

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.