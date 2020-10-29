SI.com
Braves season review - Part Two

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves played 60 regular season games this year, tied for the fewest the organization has ever played in a season...The 1878 Boston Red Stockings went 41-19 (.683) to win the NL pennant. 

Prior to this season, the fewest games the club had ever played in a season in the modern era (since 1900) was 114 in 1994...A players’ strike ended that season early. 

The Braves finished with a record of 35-25, tied for the sixth most wins in baseball...They went 24-16 inside the division, 11-9 against the American League East, 8-4 in day games, 27-21 at night, 19-11 at home, and 16-14 on the road...They were 5-3 in July, and 15-11 in both August and September. 

The organizational record for most wins in a 60-game stretch is 47, held by the 1897 club from May 11 through July 22. 

This marked the Braves third consecutive winning season...They went 90-72 in 2018 and 97-65 last season. 

The last time the Braves had three straight winning seasons was during a string of five-consecutive winning seasons from 2009-13. 

This marks the club’s 57th winning season in the modern era (since 1900), and their 31st since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966. 

The 31 winning seasons since 1966 are tied for the third most in the National League, and 12 off the lead of the Los Angeles Dodgers...St. Louis has 40, while San Francisco also has 31.  

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com. 

