Braves Sign Multiple Top 2025 Draft Picks, Including Top College SS
The Atlanta Braves have signed some of their top draft picks from the 2025 MLB Draft. According to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, they signed first-round pick Tate Southisene for $2,622,500. Southisene was the No. 22 pick in the draft, which had a slot value of $3.98 million.
He's considered athletic, with the potential to be a power hitter with good speed. His running is rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, with his hitting and power being rated a 50. A 50 is considered major league average, while 60 is considered a "plus" rating, which is higher than above average.
Mayo also reported that second-round pick and 2025 Dick Howser Trophy winner Alex Lodise signed for $1,297,500. He has a chance to stay at the shortstop position as he goes pro.
Lodise was the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. During the 2025 season, Lodise batted .394 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs in 58 games played. FSU made it toSuper Regional play this season, falling to Oregon State in three games.
Fifth-round pick Conor Essenburg signed with the Braves, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis, for $1,197,500. The Braves went above the slow value to get him, with the value of the No. 157 pick slated at $438,600.
Essenburg, an outfielder/left-handed pitcher from Illinois, is expected to be a position player in the Braves organization, though other MLB teams saw him as a pitcher. He stands out for his bat speed and power potential.
Reports of other signings will slowly trickle in. These are just the first three to be reported. Not all draft picks will sign and opt to go to school and re-enter the draft in another year.
It is too early to know where these draft picks will rank among the Braves' prospect pool.