Braves Snitker Responds to Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Double Standard X Post
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker should have been able to put his focus into celebrating a sweep over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. However, comments by all-star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on social media linger.
In a now deleted tweet, Acuña called out being treated differently than Jarred Kelenic after a misjudgemnet on the basepaths. Both though they had a home run and didn’t hustle out of the box, but Acuña was benched and Kelenic wasn’t. Kelenic was even tagged out when Acuña was safe.
At the time of the postgame press conference, Snitker had not spoken to Acuña yet about his post on X, formerly Twitter. He did not give his thoughts on the comments specifically beyond that he heard about them.
Acuña has not made another comment on the situation since he deleted the post.
Snitker made a minor defense by saying that every situation is different. Timing made the situations different.
However, immediately after briefly pointing out what was different, he gave another reason why he handled Kelenic’s baserunning differently. He said he didn’t see it live. The first time he said he saw it was on video the following morning. The reasoning here is he didn’t see it, so he couldn’t act on it in the moment.
Snitker said he did talk to Kelenic, and they “got it squared away.” According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the conversation came when Kelenic went to apologize on his own accord. He wasn’t called upon to talk about.
The best way to describe it all is while he sees the situations as different, he might have treated them the same way had see seen it live.
Perhaps this sums up the season best. Even when something goes right, it still doesn’t. All the Braves can do is try to enjoy the sweep as this hangs over their heads - and maybe hope this just blows over quickly.