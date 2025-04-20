Ronald Acuña Jr. Calls Out Braves Double Standard
Atlanta Braves superstar right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. wasn't too keen on a double standard that unfolded Saturday night after the Braves 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.
For context, Jarred Kelenic had a blunder on the basepaths. He hit a shot that went off the wall. He thought it was going to go out, so he began a home run trot. However, when he saw it go off the wall, he tried to turn on the jets and push for second base instead of holding at first. He was tagged out upon review.
A lot went wrong. He assumed he had a home run instead of running out of the box. Then, instead of just taking the single because he chose to trot, he tried to leg out a double. It didn't cost the Braves a win in the end, but winning doesn't excuse what could have been a costly decision.
However, manager Brian Snitker didn't address it during or after the game.
"Was I supposed to?" Snitker said when asked if he spoke to Kelenic.
When MLB.com's Mark Bowman addressed the comment on Twitter/X Sunday morning, Acuña replied to the post, "If it were me, they would take me out of the game."
This comment didn't come out of nowhere. Back in 2019, Snitker benched Acuña for his baserunning efforts in a game. Acuña's actions were very similar. Watched a pitch he thought was going out and instead had to settle for a single.
“He didn’t run,” Snitker said on his decision to bench Acuña. “You’ve got to run. It’s not going to be acceptable here. As a teammate, you’re responsible for 24 other guys, and that name on the front is a lot more important than that name on the back of that jersey. You can’t do that. We’re trying to accomplish something special here. Personal things have to be put on the back burner.”
Acuña was benched mid-game and we was still on base. Kelenic got to stay in, and his decisions cost the team an out.
The differnce in response to an action is night and day. The Braves won the game Acuña was benched too, so it's not like there is a differnce in outcome to justify different reactions. Even then, outcome shouldn't matter because Acuña was benched mid-game. Kelenic would've been on the bench for the win if he got the same treatment.
Kelenic is back in the lineup on Sunday.
There is no need to jump to conclusions for how this plays out. It's irresponsible to say there is or will be tension when we don't know that. However, it's understandable why Acuña is annoyed at the moment by this decision. If Kelenic got the same treatment, it's a non-issue, at least from Acuña's standpoint.