Braves' Snitker Sends Heartfelt Message to Angels' Ron Washington
The Atlanta Braves will host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. It'll feature multiple reunions with former members of the Braves organization, but one will have to wait. Former third base coach turned Angels manager Ron Washington has taken a step back from his duties to address health concerns.
It's a situation that affects many, including those still with the Braves.
Manager Brian Snitker said after Sunday's game that he's talked with Washington a "number" of times. They've talked live and texted. He's pulling for his former fellow coach and friend to get well soon.
"I've told him, you know what? Whatever he does, I'm going to be praying for him and hoping for the best because he's a really good friend, and I know how this affects him, and we're all concerned. All we want is for him to take the right steps and get back healthy and doing what he loves."
Reports that Washington would sit out the remainder of the season surfaced on Friday. Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery will remain as interim manager.
It was announced ahead of the Angels series with the Astros on June 20 that he would be taking an indefinite time away.
Washington was the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves from 2016 to his departure to Anaheim after the 2023 season. He won his first World Series ring with the team in 2021. He became the Angels' manager in 2024.
Previously, Washington was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014. The Rangers won the American League pennant in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011.
No specifics on Washington's health concerns have been released. If they ever come out, it won't likely be until he's on the other side of treating his condition.