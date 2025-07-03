Braves Snitker Sounds Off on Matt Olson's All-Star Case
The All-Star Game in Atlanta is approaching, and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is hoping to see more of his players get a nod for the National League roster.
Wednesday night's 8-3 win over the Angels provided him with the perfect opportunity to hype up first baseman Matt Olson. He went 3-for-5 with a grand slam that pulled the Braves far ahead, turning a 3-2 ballgame into a 7-3 ballgame in the bottom of the sixth.
Between the bat and his glove, Snitker thinks Olson's All-Star case is rock solid.
"Just the total game, and he's put together quite a year right now," Snitker said. "It's an All-Star half that he's had. Really."
The reserves are picked this Sunday, with extra players getting the nod in the days after as they account for injuries and players who have to sit out for other reasons. Should Olson get selected to the reserves, he would join Ronald Acuña Jr. in heading to the Midsummer Classic. Acuña was elected to start the game Wednesday night with the announcement coming via an ESPN selection show.
Snitker listed the traits that Olson has that have made him an All-Star caliber player, who is good enough to join Acuña on July 15.
"He's the ultimate pro and even keel and comes to play and works and he's a joy to be around," he said.
Through 85 games, Olson has a .267 average, with an .856 OPS, a 138 ERA+, a 3.5 bWAR, 16 home runs and 56 RBIs. Over his last 25 games, he's batting .340 with a 1.022 OPS, which is about on par with Acuña's stats over that time (.349 average, 1.079 OPS).
According to FanGraphs, Olson leads all first basemen with a defensive runs saved of 12. He's likely the runaway favorite right now to take home the Gold Glove at his position in the National League.
Olson is a two-time All-Star in his career. He made it with the Oakland Athletics in 2021 and once with the Braves in 2023. With the way the reserves are selected, even if Olson isn't selected Sunday, there is a solid chance he can get a nod.
Last season, the National League had two first basemen in the reserves: Pete Alonso and Freddie Freeman. Bryce Harper started the game for three total. This season, Freeman is starting the game this year. Alonso has played again at an All-Star level and he has competition from Cubs' first baseman Michael Busch and Diamondbacks' first baseman Josh Naylor. Olson is one of four likely first baseman vying for maybe two reserve spots, assuming that's how it shakes out again.