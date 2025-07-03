Braves Sorting Through Rotation Options Ahead of Orioles Series
The Atlanta Braves continue to evaluate options for the starting rotation for the upcoming Baltimore Orioles series. Spencer Strider has things covered for Friday, and Grant Holmes is good to go for Sunday. However, the spot on Saturday is wide open.
Spencer Schwellenbach found himself on the injured list Wednesday afternoon with a right elbow fracture, creating what Brian Snitker called an "up in the air type deal."
The Braves manager said that going with a bullpen day was a high possibility. They'll see where they're at after Thursday's and Friday's games. If the bullpen isn't where Snitker wants it to be, they'll consider calling somebody up.
Having an off day on Monday will help get the bullpen rest. This is also assuming Snitker can get six or seven innings out of Elder and Strider. If they go with the bullpen day, then Holme is going to need to eat some innings to help bridge the series finale with the start of the series out west in Sacramento, Tuesday.
It's going to be the game plan for how to cover the first six innings. Dylan Lee, Daysbel Hernández and Raisel Iglesias should be able to handle the late innings like they have normally been able to.
Dylan Dodd, Rafael Montero and Austin Cox have shown that they can give the Braves multiple innings in an outing. Cox and Montero have pitched up to two innings in the Majors this season. Dodd pitched two innings for Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this season and has given the Braves 1 2/3 innings in a game. That gets you close to nine innings right there.
When looking at options for a potential call-up, No. 2 prospect Hurston Waldrep is on a similar schedule to Schwellenbach. He last pitched June 29, the day after Schwellenbach last pitched. By Saturday, he would be on regular rest and ready to go if the Braves choose to call him up.