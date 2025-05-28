Braves Spencer Strider Opens Up About Bryce Harper Hit By Pitch
Spencer Strider showed improvement but lacked command at times in the Atlanta Braves' 2-0 loss to open their series with the Philadelphia Phillies. One scary moment came with two outs in the first inning. After striking out Bryson Stott and getting Trea Turner to line out, Strider hit Harper on the right elbow with a pitch.
Harper had to exit the game and undergo an X-ray. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, the X-ray came back negative and Harper has a right elbow contusion.
Strider said he was glad to know that Harper wasn't seriously injured and emphasized the importance of having him healthy.
"I’m definitely relieved that he’s OK," Strider said. "He’s one of the best players this century, so he needs to be on the field. It’s best for the game. It's good for us. It's good to compete against him.”
Strider made it clear that he wasn't trying to hit him.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Harper would be reevaluated in the morning.
“He was certainly in a lot of pain," Thomson said.
Harper isn't the first batter Strider has hit this year - he's hit four - but he's certainly the most notable. He hit Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden in his first game and hit Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and designated hitter Josh Bell.
This early issue lends validity to Strider's claim that it wasn't intentional. Harper was at the plate at the least opportune time.
His four hit by pitches are the second most he's had in a season, and he's only pitched 14 innings so far this season. His career high of nine came in 186 2/3 innings pitched.
Strider certainly showed a lot of improvement despite the hit by pitch and four walks against the Phillies. He held them to one run despite drawing free passes in each inning pitched and also held them to one hit.