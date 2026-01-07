Braves Connected to All-Star Right-Hander Again in Latest Prediction

As the offseason pushes into the final couple of months, the Atlanta Braves continue to be paired up with a specific free agent. This time, it's Sports Illustrated's Will Laws and Nick Selbe pairing them up with All-Star starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

This prediction was made as part of ranking the top free agents still available. Gallen is now the No. 9 free agent in this ranking. Early on, they had been predicting that he would sign on with the Detroit Tigers, but they've pivoted to having him bound to Atlanta.

Why Gallen to the Braves made sense wasn't included in the predictions. What they did add was that they wouldn't be surprised if he chose to take a short-term deal to regain some of his value lost during an inconsistent 2025. It can be presumed that a short-term deal is, at most, three years. Unsurprisingly, durability was labeled as his strongest trait.

He's made at least 31 starts in three of his past four seasons. In that same span, he's pitched at least 184 innings in those same three seasons. The Braves need innings, and Gallen would give exactly that.

It would be quality innings if they get the Gallen who pitched in the later months of last season. Over his final 11 starts, he started to find his groove again, with a 3.32 ERA in that span. Home runs remained an issue, but he started to get baserunners under control.

This has been discussed plenty over the offseason as the predictions come in linking the Braves and Gallen. He has struggled immensely with the long ball, allowing 31 last season. That's nearly one per start. What helped down the stretch was he started limiting baserunners. It's a lot easier to shake off a solo shot than a three-run home run.

Two previous predictions that paired these two parties together with MLB.com and The Athletic. Because of his durability, it's been an easier prediction to make.

Outside of these predictions, the Braves haven't been linked to Gallen in substantial rumors. A recent report linked them to Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Freddy Peralta as trade interest. Because of the qualifying offer attached to Gallen, either acquisition would require giving up an asset. Gallen would only require losing the bonus first-round pick for the 2026 draft. Peralta would require more, including MLB-ready talent, per the latest report.

