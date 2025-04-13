Braves Spencer Strider Expected to Return During Road Trip
Signs are pointing to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider making his season debut on Wednesday. That’s the plan, for now, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker.
A corresponding move is gonna have to be made.
“He has his side today - comes into tomorrow and feels great; that’s kinda what we’re hoping for,” Snitker said on Strider’s status for Wednesday.
At the time of this article’s publishing, the probable starter for Wednesday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays is listed as to be determined. To take a guess, they’re waiting as long as possible to make it official, just in case.
Strider joined the team in Tampa for a side session on Sunday. It has been planned that he would head north to Toronto with the team.
He’s looked ready in his three rehab starts, but the Braves have been working to stretch him out to a starter's workload.
In three rehab starts, he has a 1.32 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. He got better with each passing start and stretched out a bit further each time. In his first start, he threw only 60 pitches. Then, he threw 75 in his second start and then 90 in his third.
The righty’s third start saw him pitch 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters. He struck out over 60% of the batters he faced. He threw 69% of his 90 pitches for strikes.
Strider will provide a crucial addition to the rotation. A centerpiece of last year’s team, the rotation now has a 4.40 ERA early on in the year. This is with Spencer Schwellenbach’s 0.45 ERA mixed in. Take him out of the equation, and it jumped up to 5.80.
If all materializes as the Braves would hope, Strider will take the mound to help save the season. First pitch in that ballgame is set for 1:07 p.m.