Braves Spencer Strider Seen Making Heated Comments to Tim Hyers
Emotions were caught running high for Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider Friday night in the 8-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.
Baseball Doesn’t Exist’s Mitchell Barbee posted a short clip from the television broadcast of Spencer Strider appearing to have some intense words to say to Braves’ hitting coach Tim Hyers.
The video was reposted by the popular daily baseball show Foul Territory.
The video doesn't show Hyers showing any emotion back. From the three second that were posted, he stayed composed. There was no knee-jerk reaction to Strider coming up to him.
With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, as manager Brian Snitker is showing walking out of the dugout to go take the ball out of Rafael Montero’s hand after he walked in a run with the bases loaded, Strider is seen behind him going up to Hyers and letting some thoughts be known. He is seen raising his voice
There is no audio in the video. What Strider is saying specifically to Hyers can’t be determined. Whatever it is, Strider was fed up about something. It might not have been anything directed at Hyers in particular. He could have just chosen to air his thoughts to him.
He could be feeling general frustration. After his start on Wednesday, Strider didn't have many positive words to say about how the team has been performing.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s embarrassing, honestly,” Strider said after Wednesday's game. “Feels like we’ve had a million opportunities to make adjustments and get heading in the direction we think we’re capable of; nobody more so than myself, and just haven't been able to do it.”
At the time of this exchange Montero had allowed four consecutive baserunners, including two walks, that led to a run.
Regardless of what was specifically said, it was the last thing that needed to be seen on camera for the Braves right now. They’re in the middle of their worst season in a decade. The trade deadline is likely to see them trade away some faces on the roster. Now, we’re seeing frustrations on full display.
If we learn anything about what was said in the exchange Friday night, an update will be provided.
The Braves drop the first game of their road trip after having another losing homestand coming out of the All-Star Break. They now sit at 44-58 on the year and 10 games back from a Wild Card spot.