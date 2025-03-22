Braves Starters Combine for Shutout Against Tigers
There’s always a bright side to a scoreless game. Two Atlanta Braves pitchers went out and blanked Detroit Tigers batters. Reynaldo López started the game and had six innings of work. Bryce Elder came after and finished off the final three innings of play.
In López’s outing, he gave up five hits and no walks while striking out two. Elder allowed a single hit and no walks while striking out three.
While the pitching got the job done today, the offense was unable to return the favor. Braves bats went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. They drew no free passes and struck out 10 times.
Though credit to third baseman Cal Conley for pickin up two of the Braves four hits on the day.
If there is a single takeaway from Saturday’s outing, it’s that the potential starters are looking sharp ahead of Opening Day. The next we’ll likely see either of them, for sur López, is during the regular season.
López is entering his second season with the Braves and as a member of the starting rotation. He finished the season with a 1.99 ERA across 135 2/3 innings pitched. His effort earned him a spot in the MLB All-Star game - his first of his career.
He’ll finish with a 2.08 ERA in Spring Training.
Meanwhile, Elder looks to bounce back from a brutal 2024 campaign. After an All-Star season in 2023, he finished with a 6.52 ERA and was back and forth between Atlanta and Triple-A Gwinnett.
So far, he has a 3.97 ERA. in Spring Training.
The Braves head back to North Port for the final Spring Training game in Florida on Sunday. After that, they’ll head out to Arizona for a couple of exhibition games with the Chicago Cubs before the regular season. For Sunday, the Braves face the Baltimore Orioles.
First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Spencer Strider will take the mound and will be up against former Brave Charlie Morton.