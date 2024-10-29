Braves Top Catching Prospect Continues Arizona Fall League Tear
Atlanta Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin continues his dominant run in the Arizona Fall League. Heading into Tuesday, the team’s No. 5 prospect is slashing .362/.434/.489 with three extra-base hits and eight RBIs in 11 games.
What’s just as impressive has been his plate discipline. Baldwin has struck out just eight times so far in 52 plate appearances. That’s a strikeout rate of 15%.
In an era in which hitters are starting strikeout in nearly one-fourth of their at-bats, this stat becomes even more valuable. The more a hitter can put the ball in play, the more he’s able to do damage. He’s got the pop too, so it’s not coming at the expense of any power.
He’s only continued to make his case for the Braves to call upon his services next season. He’s already considered to be a phone call away from his major league debut, by Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, and these numbers should only strengthen that stance.
In 72 Triple-A games in 2024, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
This performance earned him the honor of being named the Braves Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. He was the team’s representative in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game back in July when he was still in Double-A Mississippi.
With Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud platooning for the Braves, he wouldn’t see too much time barring a longterm injury. However, a third catcher will be necessary at some point during a 162-game season, and Baldwin is bound to get that call.
Unlike most of the call-ups in 2024, this one will come with a level of hype from those awaiting to see what this young talent can contribute to the big-league club.