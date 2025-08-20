Braves Top Draft Pick Has Strong Pro Debut with Augusta
Tate Southisene came up in the clutch in the losing effort for Single-A Augusta in his pro debut on Tuesday. The Atlanta Braves' 2025 first-round pick went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a stolen base.
His two-run single gave the GreenJackets a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. The stolen base put him in scoring position, but the August bats couldn't capitalize.
Unfortunately, his efforts were spoiled when the Columbia Fireflies rallied to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning and take the game 3-2. Regardless, it's surely a day in his life he'll never forget.
Picking up multiple career firsts in a first career game is a nice accomplishment. It also a good boost. He's done it. He knows he can do it. Maybe he gets his debut off to rocketing start. He wouldn't be the first to come into the pros hot.
His fellow memeber of the 2025 draft class, Alex Lodise, had a big debut with High-A Rome earlier this month. The Braves got to feel pretty good so far with their picks.
Southisene was taken with the 22nd overall pick last month and received a signing bonus of $2.62 million. His main trade is shortstop, but he's also capable of playing in the outfield. Without having played a game, MLB.com rated the 18-year-old minor leaguer the No. 3 prospect in the Braves system, one spot ahead of Lodise.
Three of the 2025 draft picks are ranked in the top five of Braves prospects.
His expected season to reach the Major Leagues is 2029. That's right, we're reaching the point where the next generation of talent is going to make their debuts in the upcoming decade. Feel old yet?
The younger brother of Cubs infield prospect, Ty, is liked for the power he brings to the table, especially for someone of his size.
"While still not the tallest guy in the world, Southisene is a bigger, more physical version of his 5-foot-9 brother with the chance to have more offensive impact," his MLB.com prospect profile said. "Like Ty, he has outstanding bat control and makes a ton of contact from the right side of the plate. He’s very aggressive, exhibiting bat speed and strength, and the control he has is surprising given how big of a swing he generally takes. He might not be quite as good of a pure hitter as Ty, but he easily has more power."