Braves Top Prospect Penciled into Starting Lineup Against Twins
The Atlanta Braves head to Fort Myers to take on the Minnesota Twins in their first Spring Training game of the season. Out of the gate, a big piece of the team’s future will make his 2025 spring debut in the starting lineup.
Catcher and Braves top prospect Drake Baldwin will be the designated hitter and bat fifth in the lineup.
This is Baldwin's third time participating in camp down in North Port.
The hype continues to grow around the young catcher, and he’ll be able to show off what he’s got in a live game.
In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
That run late in the year earned him the honor of being the Braves Minor League Player of the Year according to Baseball America. He’s also implied to now be the Braves top prospect on MLB.com. The team’s top 30 isn’t out yet, but he’s the highest-ranking Braves prospect in the top 100.
Baldwin shined even brighter in the Arizona Fall League this offseason. In 13 games with the Peoria Javelinas, he slashed .377/.452/.491 with one home run, three total extra-base hits and nine RBIs. He struck out just nine times over 62 plate appearances (14.5%).
Other Notable Names in Lineup
Along with Baldwin, Braves No. 4 prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. will play third base in the game and will bat sixth. Alvarez made his MLB debut last season after Ozzie Albies went down with a long-term injury.
Offseason acquisition Nick Allen will bat near the top of the order playing his usual shortstop position. Allen has looked good in Triple-A but has yet to figure out big league pitching. If he can, he has a solid shot to take Orlando Arcia’s place in the infield.