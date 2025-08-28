Braves Top Prospect Reaches Two New Career Highs
Cam Caminiti reached new game-high milestones in his start for Single-A Augusta on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves' top prospect pitched a career-high six innings while allowing just one run on four hits and two walks and a career-high nine strikeouts.
He also topped out at 92 pitches, throwing 62 of them for strikes (69.5%). This performance earned him a shoutout in the quick hits of Baseball America’s prospect report.
The further he gets from his injury that kept him out to start the season, the more he’s been able to pitch more like a starter. A rising pitch count and going deeper into games haven’t seemed to bring fatigue. After he allowed the lone run in the third, he pitched three more scoreless frames.
It’s a lot better than if he had been electric to start and then slowly started to get into trouble as he got tired.
This career-best day on the mound lowered his season ERA in Augusta to 2.32, and since the start of July, his ERA is 2.05. He’s reaching the point where he has a hold on this level of pro ball. It’s been more about getting stretched out and working on command.
It’s hard to see him returning to Augusta next season. He’s definitely going to High-A Rome next. Most Braves prospects haven’t been skipping levels outright. But he might not be there nearly as long as Augusta if he adjusts quickly. That’s not just hyping him up. That’s basing this on the precedent seen with some recent prospects.
Caminiti was drafted last year with the 24th-overall pick in the MLB Draft. He immediately became the team’s top prospect and has been in that spot ever since.
His scouting report rates his fastball as a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, which is considered to be “plus” stuff. Both his slider and changeup are rated a 55, which is considered above average.
The 19-year-old lefty is also liked for his velocity (he tops out at 98) and his athleticism.
“Caminiti was a center fielder when he was a position player, and his athleticism enables him to repeat his delivery and find the strike zone,” his MLB.com profile said. “There's a lot of ceiling here as he focuses on pitching only for the first time, with the potential to develop into a very good big league starter.”