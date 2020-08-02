BravesCentral
Braves win fifth game in a row

The win streak is at five games, as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets Sunday 4-0 at Truist Park.

The Braves got two runs in the third inning off Mets’ starter David Peterson. Ronald Acuna, Jr. walked with the bases loaded, and then two batters later Freddie Freeman grounded out scoring Austin Riley.

Johan Camargo gave the Braves a third run in the fourth inning with a solo home run to center field. And then in the eighth inning, Acuna doubled to lead off the inning and then scored on a single by Freeman to make it 4-0.

Kyle Wright started for Atlanta and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings. He dodged trouble in several innings as he gave up five hits and four walks. Wright got a double play in the first inning with two runners on and one out.

In the second inning, Wright struck out two with a walk and single in between. And in the third inning, he allowed a leadoff double to Jeff McNeil, struck out Pete Alonso and then walked Michael Conforto. But then Wright struck out Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis to end the inning with no damage done.

Manager Brian Snitker then pulled Wright after he gave up two singles in the fourth inning. With one out, reliever Tyler Matzek came in and got Brandon Nimmo to ground out and then struck out McNeil.

Matzek pitched two solid innings to get the win. He allowed two hits, walked no one and struck out four. A.J. Minter added a scoreless inning, while Shane Greene pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless work. Mark Melancon gave up a hit and walk in the ninth inning, but he closed the game out keeping the Mets from getting on the board.

Atlanta’s bullpen now has an ERA of 3.07. It has only 10 walks and 52 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.

