Braves World Series Champion Pitching for AA Columbus After Long Absence
After a long absence, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson is set to return to the mound. He will take the ball for Double-A Columbus to start their game on Tuesday.
It will be his first Double-A start since he pitched for the Mississppi Braves in 2019.
According to his transaction log, he was assigned to Double-A Columbus earlier in the day. He had been on the minor league 7-day injured list since June 24. No reason is given for why, but that's pretty standard for this specific injured list.
His last start came on June 18 with Triple-A Gwinnett. In eight starts at that level, he had a 6.10 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP across 31 innings pitched.
Entering Spring Training, he had been poised to rejoin the Braves rotation for the first time in over two years. However, command issues caused him to lose out, and he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels toward the end of March.
During his brief stint out in Anaheim, he allowed 12 earned runs across 9 1/3 innings pitched (11.57 ERA) over seven appearances. He was designated for assignment on April 23, and the Braves claimed him on April 27 and outrighted him to Gwinnett.
It's been a long and winding road for a once-promising member of the rotation. In 2021, he was part of the Braves rotation that won a World Series. He had a 1.59 ERA in four postseason starts that year, including a scoreless outing in Game 3 of the World Series in front of the home crowd in Atlanta.
In 52 career regular-season starts with the Braves, he has a 3.97 ERA in 272 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance in the Majors with the Braves came Aug. 13, 2022, during a doubleheader against the Marlins.
Anderson missed nearly the entire 2023 season and the first few months of the 2024 season due to undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL. His return to the mound last season was more than respectable. He had a 3.96 ERA in 10 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett last season. Something from then just hasn't translated yet this season.
Whatever caused Anderson to miss time, it's behind him now, and he's back on the mound looking to restart his march back to big leagues. First pitch against the Montgomery Biscuits is set for 7:05 p.m. on home field.