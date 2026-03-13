Braves Reassign a Top Infielder Prospect During Latest Cuts

A top-30 prospect in the Atlanta Braves system is one of the latest players to be reassigned. Infielder John Gil and right-hander Taylor Scott are bound for minor league camp as of Friday afternoon.

As part of the team's announcement, major league camp is now down to 47 players. How the opening day roster will look is starting to come into focus. Gil notable had some solid moment in spring training, but it's clear he's got a ways to go.

Went 3-for-19, but two of those hits were home runs. He also drew four walks, and he swiped a couple of bags. Now, he gets to prepare for the minor league season. He finished last season in Double-A with Columbus, but we'll see where his assignment to start next season ends up being.

He certainly earned a shot to start higher than in Single-A, where he had spent most of the past two seasons. Gil has been developing more of his power as of late.

Before July 30, he had five career home runs in professional baseball. Since then, including spring training, he has eight. He's found that power stroke, and the result has been balls landing in the berm or the bleachers.

Gil finish last season with Double-A Columbus, earning a late season promotion following a strong finish to the Single-A season with Augusta. During his award-winning month, he led the league in average (.344), doubles (nine), home runs (four), slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (1.016). He also drove in 24 runs for good measure.

Scott made four appearances for the Braves, all of which were scoreless. He allowed five baserunners, two walks and three hits, while striking out two. Tight before the new year, he was signed to a minor league contract. Before spring training, he had been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. It can be presumed that he will head there for the regular season.

Should the Braves need the bullpen help, he'll be ready and waiting. Knowing how much bullpen arms get churned through during the regular season, there is a decent chance he gets called upon. It helps that he is someone who has MLB experience already.

Scott has 125 major league outings to his name. He owns a 5.51 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP during his career.

The Braves beat the Yankees, 7-6, in North Port on Friday. They stay put on Saturday to host the Red Sox for a night game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

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