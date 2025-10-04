Candidate for Braves Manager Position Off the Board, Promoted by Texas
One of the speculated Atlanta Braves manager candidates is off the board. The Texas Rangers have announced that they have hired Skip Schumaker as their next manager. He takes over for Bruce Bochy after and the Rangers agreed to part ways earlier this week.
He became a senior adviser within the Rangers organization after leaving the Marlins manager position, making this a promotion rather than a hire.
Schumaker had initially been reported to be a strong managerial candidate by USA Today's Bob Nightengale back in July, along with bench coach Walt Weiss. Even at the time, the Rangers were considered in the report to be a prime landing spot for him if Bochy were to retire. The latter scenario is what played out.
He had been on some speculative lists, including one from Atlanta Braves on SI. Before the week has even ended, the list has begun to shrink.
The Braves miss out on the 2023 National League Manager of the Year. Schumaker helped lead the Marlins to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and for the first time in a non-COVID-shortened season since 2003.
Apart from Schumaker, the options speculated for the manager job are still available. Another option became available hours before the hire. The New York Mets and John Gibbons parted ways after he served as their bench coach for two seasons.
The move was Gibbons' decision, and he doesn't plan to retire. He was previously the manager for the Toronto Blue Jays, being hired by Alex Anthopoulos when he was the general manager north of the border.
Former Braves catcher and former Cubs manager David Ross, who is on multiple speculative lists, has expressed interest in the open position in Atlanta in an article with the Associated Press. The expressed desire comes a few days after he told The Athletic that he wanted another shot at managing.
Another commonly speculated candidate is Mark DeRosa. The former Braves utility player has managed Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Outside, and also unlikely, candidates include former Braves third base coach Ron Washington and former manager and interim third base coach Fredi González.
Brian Snitker retired from his role as the Braves manager after 10 seasons at the helm. He departs for a senior adviser role with the franchise after winning a World Series in 2021 and taking home the Manager of the Year award in 2018.
At this time, Atlanta Braves on SI has not heard any specific rumors on who could be the most likely candidate. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.