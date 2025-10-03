Potential Braves Manager Candidate Connected to Anthopoulos Now Available
Another potential manager candidate for the Atlanta Braves has hit the market. According to multiple notable sources, the New York Mets have parted ways with bench coach John Gibbons after two seasons.
It has been reported by SNY’s Andy Martino that Gibbons informed the team he was leaving, and he is not retiring.
His role with the Mets was his first coaching position since he managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 2013 to 2018. Both of his stints as a Major League manager came with Toronto. He has eight years of experience as a manager in the minor leagues.
The timing of his second stint is key. Alex Anthopoulos was the general manager in Toronto. Gibbons has been his hire before. Maybe, he could be his hire again.
The connection doens’t guarantee he’s a top candidate, but it means we should be on the lookout. During their overlap from 2013 to 2015, Anthopoulos got to see what was on the manager and what wasn’t, and he can use that prior knowledge to evaluate how he could fit into the Braves' plan.
The fact that he stepped away isn’t necessarily an indicator that he’s looking to be a manager, let alone specifically with the Braves. The option is simply there, and he has the connection.
Time will tell.
While he’s been away from the position for some time now, Gibbons has his share of success on his resume. In 2015 and 2016, reached the postseason, including an American League East title. Both times, they reached the American League Championship Series.
A famous moment that happened under his tenure was Game 5 of the American League Division Series in 2015. The Rangers blew a lead in the bottom of the seventh after a series of errors, followed by a moonshot by Jose Bautista that featured one of the most iconic bat flips in baseball history.
However, those are the only two seasons he’s managed playoff teams. He’s gotten his teams deep when he’s gotten in, but there are nine other seasons in which he missed the playoffs. It wasn’t always entirely on him.
In his defense, it’s more than other potential Braves candidates can say. Mark DeRosa, for example, hasn’t managed more than a World Baseball Classic. David Ross hasn’t won a playoff game, and neither has Skip Schumaker.
Gibbons would be one of the more experienced and accomplished options. Even without the connection, he would be worth the consideration, even if he’s not a top candidate.