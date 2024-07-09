Change of Plans for Atlanta Braves Pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver
Quick change of plans for Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver. The Braves have called him up, and he’s heading to Arizona to join the team.
Smith-Shawver was originally scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday night. Reports first came from Jason Reese on X.
"AJ Smith-Shawver who was scheduled to make a rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers tonight is instead on his way to Arizona!" wrote Reese. "I believe this is due to being shorthanded in the bullpen."
The report was confirmed by Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Justin Toscano. It is reported that he will join the Braves bullpen as well.
However, there are no reports on whether he is expected to appear during Tuesday night’s game. Regardless, the Braves get to scratch a player off the long-injured list.
Smith-Shawver has been sidelined since the end of May with a left oblique strain.
In his start for the Braves this season, he pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing three hits, two walks and struck out four. He had just been called up from Triple-A ahead of that start.
In seven career MLB games, he has a 3.64 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings of work.
Smith-Shawver made an appearance for the Rome Braves on July 3. He pitched two innings, allowing just one hit, which was a solo home run and struck out four batters. This was his first appearance in a game since his injury.
Smith-Shawver’s call up comes following a series of roster moves by the Braves just a day ago. The Braves called up Bryce Elder to pitch Monday night’s game and optioned reliever Dylan Lee to Triple-A.
Other recent moves include the re-addition of outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Braves lineup.
The Braves continue their four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Chris Sale will start the game. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST.