Charlie Morton Frustrated after Latest Poor Outing
The Atlanta Braves are spiraling.
They’ve now lost five in a row and on the brink of dropping below the playoff line after finding ways to stay afloat most of the season.
With these struggles, we have to discuss one of the elephants in the room, which would’ve been unthinkable even a season ago: Charlie Morton.
In the 16-7 loss to the Brewers, he gave up eight earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings pitched. The second time in three starts he hasn’t made it out of the third inning.
Today’s outing was so tough on Morton that his season ERA jumped from 3.97 to 4.47 - a half an earned run.
It’s been a very inconsistent season for Morton. At times it looks like he’s getting it together - will go six innings and allow a run or two- and then he takes another step back - like on Thursday.
The 40-year-old starter attributed the rough outing to the Brewers hitters being notably disciplined against him.
“I just don’t feel like there was a ton of chase,” Morton said after the game on Thursday. You got to really make the right pitch in the right situation to them because they’re very patient. There wasn’t a lot of chase. There were deep counts. Fouling balls off.”
However, he added that he felt everything was clicking despite how the day went down.
“I feel like I’ve gotten to a place where my delivery is looking good. I feel like the ball is coming out well today for me.”
He did throw 63% of his pitches for strikes to his defense, but something clearly isn’t the same.
Following his previous comment, Morton spoke of his frustration of not being able to effectively sit down right-handed hitters this season.
“That breaking balls to the righties this year has been tough,” Morton said. “It’s been tougher than in years past. It’s like if I get to the outer half [of the plate], I’m usually OK. I think this year, a lot of righties have been able to foul me off and stay in counts and get hits off the breaking ball.”
When you at the splits, there’s a staunch difference:
- lefties: .229 average, six home runs, 68 strikeouts, 61 2/3 innings
- righties: .278 average, 14 home runs, 44 strikeouts, 51 1/3 innings
Now let’s look at how he fared against righties last season as well:
.253 average, six home runs, 83 strikeouts, 83 1/3 innings
The effectiveness has dropped off substantially even when you factor in sample size (innings pitched).
The numbers agree with him. He’s not missing bats, and they’re making him pay.
It’s been clear he’s not starting postseason games. A team only needs three or four starters and they have options - assuming Lopez returns in a timely fashion.
But the Braves have to get there, and Morton needs to figure it out just long to help this team limp to the finish line.