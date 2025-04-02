Checking in on Notable Former Braves World Series Members
With the Atlanta Braves off to a 0-6 start to the season, it's likely there is some nostalgia right now for the 2021 World Series-winning season. There's also some curiosity as to what some of those bygone members from that team could contribute today.
Some likely could still make an impact, but last season showed that isn't always the case.
Let's see how some notbale members of the 2021 World Series team are doing early on in the 2025 season.
Freddie Freeman
Forever and always, he will be the most talked about former player from this team. The fact that he won the World Series and the series MVP last season only has only made his departure more glaring.
While Freeman hasn’t struggled at the plate - far from it. All three of his hits have been for extra bases, and two of them are home runs. As a result, his OPS is 1.083.
However, he has struggled with his health. He’s only played in three of the Dodgers' seven games this season, and none against his former team.
Ian Anderson
Anderson was originally supposed to be in the Braves rotation to start the season. However, after some struggles with his command in Spring Training, he was sent off to Anaheim for bullpen help.
The Angels are starting Anderson in the bullpen, and he looked good in his debut. He pitched a perfect inning and struck out two. It’s just one appearance, but with the bullpen struggles early for the Braves, it makes you wonder.
Travis d’Arnaud
Another former Braves player who is on the Angels. More on one more later.
In two games this season, d'Arnaud hasn't looked at the plate. He's 1-for-8 with his second trip on the basepaths coming off a hit by pitch. With the injury to Sean Murphy, it would have been nice to have him alongside Baldwin on the Braves staff. If anything, the leadership could help, even if he's also struggling offensively.
Dansby Swanson
The former Braves shortstop might be starting to find his footing during his Chicago Cubs tenure. In eight games, he's batting .258 with a .872 OPS, two home runs and six RBIs. Five of his eight hits have been extra bases.
With the latest shortstop woes, some are probably missing him right about now. That being said, Swanson making $28 million a season, most will still say that letting him walk was still the right move.
Charlie Morton
The long time member of the Braves rotation got rocked in his first start with the Baltimore Orioles. In 3 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed four earned runs on seven hits. Morton might be starting to show his age at 41 years ago. Then again, pitchers have known to struggle when on the Orioles.
Either way, with Reynaldo López heading to the Injured List long term, that guarantee of 30 starts per season will be missed.
Jorge Soler
Got to see how the World Series MVP is doing following his second departure from the Braves. Through five games, he’s having similar woes at the plate to his former team. He’s batting .176 with a .485 OPS.
While the Braves chose not to hang onto starting pitcher Griffin Canning, whom they acquired in the Soler trade, it hasn’t hurt getting him off the books early.