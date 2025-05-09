Drake Baldwin Gets Dream Moment Early In Rookie Season
The Atlanta Braves rallied to walk it off in the 11th inning against the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4. They take the series and head into their small road trip to Pittsburgh with an energy boost.
Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin had his first walk-off win of his early career. Those moments you play out with your friends in the backyard just became real.
“I mean, it was awesome. Something you dream about,” Baldwin said. “Getting the chance to be up there with a guy in scoring position and getting it done makes it better as well.”
His walk-off was also a mini-redemption arc. He had a chance for a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth, but he struck out. Baldwin was happy with his ability to make some adjustments to get the job done in take two.
“Great at-bat. You can’t say much more,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
In his last 16 games going back April 4, Baldwin is batting .372 with a 1.058 OPS and all three of his home runs and all eight of his RBIs. At his current pace, if he can find his way into 100 games, he’d finish with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs.
Baldwin also flexed what he brings to the team behind the dish. In the top half of the 11th, Baldwin hosed Reds designated hitter Blake Dunn on a throw down to second base. After review, the tag was held up, ending the inning and setting up the game-ending moment.
How the Braves will get him more opportunities as a catcher will have to be determined. However, he’s making the moments he’s currently getting count.