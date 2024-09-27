Drake Baldwin Headlines Atlanta Braves Arizona Fall League Representatives
The Atlanta Braves are sending top prospects and other minor leaguers in their system to the Arizona Fall League.
Eight representatives from the Braves organization will play for the Peoria Javelinas.
The headliner for the Braves’ reps is catching prospect Drake Baldwin. He is the Braves No. 5 prospect and was recently named the team’s Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.
In 72 Triple-A games this season, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs.
Three more of the Braves’ top prospects will also join Baldwin on the Javelinas: David McCabe (No. 13), Adam Maier (No. 17) and Hayden Harris (No.27).
McCabe spent about half the season on the Injured List. He had a brutal performance at the plate once he returned. He batted .137 with a .498 OPS across 32 games with Double-A Mississippi.
Maier pitched in his first professional season in 2024. He had spent the better part of two years recovering from an elbow and oblique injury. He split time between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome. Maier had the strongest performance in Rome. In six starts in High-A, he had a 3.38 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
Harris split his 2024 season between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. He was rock solid in Double-A with a 1.74 ERA in 19 appearances. However, the promotion to Triple-A saw growing pains. He had a 7.36 ERA in 22 appearances.
The other minor leaguers representing the Braves are right-handers Ryan Bourassa, Isaac Gallegos and Landon Harper, along with third baseman Drew Compton.
The Peoria Javelinas will also feature players from the Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.
The Arizona Fall League runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 14. Peoria home games will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, the Spring Training home of the Padres and Mariners.