Drake Baldwin Named Atlanta Braves Top Prospect
The honors keep coming for the Atlanta Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin. According to Baseball America, the team’s top-catching prospect is now their top prospect overall.
The baseball publication has been high on the 23-year-old as of late. He was named the Braves Minor League Player of the Year in 2024 back in September.
Baldwin was ranked as the No. 5 Braves prospect on MLB.com last season. However, this could change with the season that Baldwin had.
In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
He continues to tear up the Arizona Fall League. Through 13 games, he has a slash line of .377/.453/.491 with one home run and nine RBIs. His plate discipline remains phenomenal with a 14.5% strikeout rate. He has 20 hits to nine strikeouts. These days, that feels like a monumental achievement.
For example, Marcell Ozuna had 180 hits and 171 strikeouts. At Baldwin’s strikeout rate, he would have only struck out 99 times. This discipline will be a major point of value when he gets to Atlanta - which could be soon.
It’s been assumed that he will make his debut with the Braves in 2025 - presumably in a third catcher role when either Sean Murphy or Travis d’Arnaud would be unavailable.
However, early offseason moves could be fast-tracking him to a full-time member of the active roster. The Braves have reportedly declined d’Arnaud’s club option for next season. Since Muphy is significantly younger - 30 vs 35 - and under contract until the end of the decade, d’Arnaud was the odd man out if the Braves were to move on from a catcher.
The Braves must have the confidence in Baldwin to move off a d’Arnaud, even at an affordable $8 million for next season.