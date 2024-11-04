Drake Baldwin Named Atlanta Braves Top Prospect

NEW BRAVES PROSPECT RANKINGS 🚨



Atlanta's 2025 Top 10 is here. You can find:



⚾️ Drake Baldwin No. 1

⚾️ New scouting reports for every player

⚾️ Best tools + projected lineup

⚾️ Chat at 2 p.m. EThttps://t.co/UV1WEmim7D pic.twitter.com/9r5R1GmqT9