Early Projection Made for Atlanta Braves 2025 Opening Day Lineup
The countdown to the start of the Atlanta Braves 2025 regular season has begun. We are about 80 days away as of the posting of this story, and projections for who could be in the lineup for Opening Day are starting to drop.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter put his predictions for each MLB team’s Opening Day starting lineup and starting pitcher.
This prediction is in the exact batting order he expects and where he expects everyone to play in the field that day.
Projected Starting Lineup
- CF Michael Harris II
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- 3B Austin Riley
- 1B Matt Olson
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- LF Jarred Kelenic
- C Sean Murphy
- RF Bryan De La Cruz
- SS Orlando Arcia
- SP Chris Sale
Reuter listed the leadoff hitter as “Michael Harris III.” It’s clearly a typo, but it’s funny to imagine a hypothetical son of the current Michael Harris on the Braves taking the field for this game instead.
In all seriousness, Harris batting leadoff is the obvious choice. In 48 games batting leadoff last season, he slashed .274/.321/.467 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs. But that includes some games pre-injury. When he got a hang of leading off in September, he was popping off. Keep a good thing going.
It's no surprise that Chris Sale is projected to be the Opening Day starting pitcher. He took home every award under the sun last season, including his first Cy Young Award and the National League pitching Triple Crown.
Everyone is in their usual positions in the field with the notable exception of Bryan De La Cruz in right field. Ronald Acuña Jr. will be out. This has been known for some time. De La Cruz will be what Reuter described as the “short-term replacement.”
Even if Travis d’Arnaud didn’t leave in free agency, Sean Murphy would likely be the Opening Day catcher. He was the starter in the season opener last year.
Reuter added that we should expect Drake Baldwin to get a shot at the other catcher’s spot in Spring Training. He’s one of the Braves' top prospects so he’ll probably get that spot barring they sign somebody before Spring Training.
Jarred Kelenic gets a spot in the Opening Day lineup. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Even if the Braves go and sign another outfielder, he’s going to get a shot because Acuña is hurt.
Unless another shortstop rises up to steal his spot, Arcia seems to be here to stay. For what it’s worth, his lack of a bat is acknowledged by batting ninth.