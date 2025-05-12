Forecast, Where To Watch For Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals
The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Washington Nationals; here's the forecast and where to watch for the upcoming series
It never hurts to keep the weather in mind when planning your trip to the ballpark. The weather has been chaotic for the Atlanta Braves a few times already this season. It never hurts to keep an eye out.
Without further ado, here's the Braves four-game series forecast with where to watch these games to follow.
Forecast
- Monday, May 12: 72ºF at first pitch, showers expected throughout the day (60% at night)
- Tuesday, May 13: 71ºF at first pitch, showers expected in the evening (70%)
- Wednesday, May 14: 73ºF at first pitch, Morning showers, low chance of rain at night (14%)
- Thursday, May 15: 75ºF at first pitch. Party cloudly with minimal chance of rain (7%)
At information is via The Weather Channel
Where To Watch With First Pitch Time
- Monday, May 12: 7:15 p.m. on local FanDuel Sports Network Channels
- Tuesday, May 13: 7:15 p.m. on local FanDuel Sports Network Channels
- Wednesday, May 14: 7:15 p.m. on local FanDuel Sports Network Channels
- Thursday, May 15: 7:15 p.m. on local FanDuel Sports Network Channels and MLB Network if out of market
Fans can also access these games via the FanDuel Network app for a month fee either on the app or via Amazon Prime.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Monday, May 12: Jake Irvin (2-1, 3.94 ERA) vs Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.58 ERA)
- Tuesday, May 13: Michael Soroka (0-2, 7.20 ERA) vs Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.61 ERA)
- Wednesday, May 14: Mitchell Parker (3-3, 3.97 ERA) vs Bryce Elder (2-2, 4.97 ERA)
- Thursday, May 15: Trevor Williams (2-4, 5.88 ERA) vs AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 2.76 ERA)
Former Braves pitcher alert for when Michael Soroka takes the mound in Atlanta. While with the Braves, he went by Mike, but has since opted to use his full first name.
