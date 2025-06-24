Former 3x All-Star, Braves Infielder Announces Retirement
Former Atlanta Braves infielder and three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield is calling it a career. His agency, Warner Sports Management, made an official announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account.
"Congratulations on an amazing run, Whit Merrifield. We’re beyond grateful to have been a part of the journey every step of the way."
The post came with a graphic of him in a Kansas City Royals uniform, where he most notably played, and a state from Merrifield. Each team he played for got a special shoutout. For the Braves, he said that "it was the joy of a lifetime to play and end my career for my childhood team."
He called his decision to retire "easy." Now that he's a father with a 1-year-old daughter, he's seen a priority change.
"I can't wait to tell my story to my daughter one day. What a ride. Thanks for everything," he said at the conclusion of his statement.
The only regret he had was not winning a World Series.
During his time with the Braves, he played in 42 games in the later months of the season, batting .248 with a .684 OPS. He came to the Braves' aid as injuries built up in the infield. He signed with the team in late July, right after being released by the rival Philadelphia Phillies.
He didn't play in either of the Braves two playoff games against the Padres in the Wild Card series.
He had a nine-year career in the Majors, playing for the Royals, Blue Jays, Phillies and Braves. During his time in Kansas City, he led the American League in hits in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019 with 192 hits and 206 hits, respectively. He also led the AL in stolen bases three times (2017, 2018, 2021), as well as leading the league in doubles and triples one time each. Along with his three All-Star nods, he received MVP votes in 2018.
The former Brave leaves with a resume most would dream to be able to tell their kids about.